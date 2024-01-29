Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Bowen Yang, dave chappelle, nbc, saturday night live, snl

Some SNL Cast Members Not Happy with "Surprise Guest" Chappelle?

Rumblings are some members of the SNL cast weren't too thrilled sharing the stage with "surprise guest" Dave Chappelle on Saturday night.

Normally, when there's a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live on the way, the Monday before is usually pretty quiet – with Tuesday expected to bring the SNL welcome video for host Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) & musical guest Jennifer Lopez. But it appears that there may have been some rumblings coming out of this weekend's show, with host Dakota Johnson (Madame Webb) and musical guest Justin Timberlake. At the end of a solid effort that definitely cleaned up some of the mess from last week, NBC cut back to SNL for everyone to take the stage for final remarks and to take a metaphorical bow. Joining the SNL cast, Johnson, and Timberlake were a number of familiar faces who appeared in sketches that night – Jimmy Fallon and ABC's Shark Tank stars Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran. But they were also joined by Dave Chappelle, who hadn't appeared that night but did take the stage to join the group for the final moments. Those rumblings that we were talking about earlier have to do with how a number of SNL cast members appeared to react to their "surprise guest" Chappelle.

Before Chappelle's most recent SNL hosting gig (November 12, 2022: Season 48 Episode 6, with musical guest Black Star), the actor/comedian was already facing backlash from the LGBTQ community over comments he made in his Netflix stand-up special and in interviews on the matter. At the time, reports were that some of the show's writers & cast had threatened not to be involved with his show in protest. Now, folks on social media (and some mainstream media sites) are focusing on the reaction from SNL stars such as Bowen Yang & Sarah Sherman to Chappelle's appearance.

Here's a look at the video of the very end of this weekend's SNL – make sure to keep an eye on Yang and Sherman's interactions to the far left, as well as Chappelle's interactions to the far right:

