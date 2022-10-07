Something is Killing the Children Series, Mike Flanagan Part Ways

So there's good news and bad news when it comes to the live-action series adaptation of writer James Tynion IV and artist Werther Dell'Edera's BOOM! Studios comic, Something is Killing the Children. The good news? According to The Wrap, the project is still in development & very much alive. The bad news? That very same article is reporting that the series will be moving forward without Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, and their Intrepid Pictures banner. Originally, Flanagan and Macy were set to co-write and executive produce, with Macy expected to serve as showrunner and Flanagan possibly directing some episodes (though nothing was ever officially confirmed).

"It is a bummer," Flanagan shared with The Wrap during their exclusive conversation. "With that one, we were a good ways through our process, but Netflix decided to kind of go in a different direction with that property. So we're not involved with 'Something Is Killing the Children' anymore. We love James [Tynion IV], we love the source material, and we wish the absolute best for whoever ends up with it, but that one we're not gonna move forward with," Flanagan shared. In addition to Flanagan and Macy, Boom!'s president of development Stephen Christy, CEO Ross Richie, and head of TV, Mark Ambrose, were originally announced to executive produce; with Tynion IV and Dell'Edera serving as co-executive producers, as will Intrepid's Adam Fasullo. Considering the past and current track record Flanagan, Macy, and Intrepid Pictures have with Netflix, this isn't expected to impact the streamer's working relationship with the "Haunting" team. In fact, today marks the premiere of their streaming series adaption of Christopher Pike's The Midnight Club (and other) novels. And in 2023, viewers are expected to be treated to the crew's series take on Edgar Allen Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher.