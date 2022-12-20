Sore Losers Attack Stephen King for Calling Kari Lake a Sore Loser

We will readily admit that we're very much into the concept behind HBO Max and showrunners Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) & Brad Caleb Kane's (Tokyo Vice) upcoming series, Welcome to Derry. Serving as a prequel lead-up to 2017's It: Part One (based on Stephen King's classic horror novel) while also revealing some of Pennywise the Clown's backstory, how could we not be? But we also love it because, even though he's not directly connected with the project, it's just enough of an excuse we need to cover what King's been doing on social media. In this case, it's putting out into the Twitterverse what millions of us have been feeling: Arizona Republican Kari Lake is a "sore loser." In case you didn't know, Lake lost last month's gubernatorial race in Arizona to Democrat Katie Hobbs. So in typical Republican fashion, it's suddenly all about "rigged elections" and conspiracy theories worthy of that special two-ply tinfoil. If there's a silver lining to be taken out of it, at least Lake isn't going the "January 6th" sore loser route that a bunch of Trump-supporting domestic terrorists did.

But here's what we love about King's approach. More often than not, he put his opinion out there and rolls on. So while folks are trash-talking him or telling him to "stick to writing" (which is what tweeting is, just in case there was any confusion), King's moved on to write five more books that we're sure will hit before 2024.

Two words for Kari Lake: Sore loser. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"I think that when I die I will kind of disappear from the paperback racks. But that f***ing clown is going to live forever. Well, I don't have a relationship to Pennywise now. Because I have no intention of going back to 'IT.' It's in the hands of people who are doing this… Andy and Barbara [Muschietti] are going to do 'Welcome to Derry.' They're talking about it anyway. And they've got sort of a handshake deal, I think, with HBO Max," King explained while checking in with Bloody Disgusting's The Losers' Club: A Stephen King Podcast, confirming that he won't be revisiting Pennywise anytime soon in his novels while also confirming development on the prequel project. As for the concept behind the HBO Max series, King sees it as an "interesting" direction to take. "It's an interesting possibility to do that. They talked about a prequel. Which struck me as an okay idea. I'd love to see what Pennywise was up to 27 years before the '50s. Or, I guess it would be the '80s because they updated the [setting]," King shared. "So it would be, you know, before World War II or something. It'll be interesting to see what will happen with that."

Back in November, we learned that the prequel series had found its showrunners in Fuchs & Kane. The series kicks off in the 1960s, leading up to the events of 2017's It: Part One while also touching upon the backstory of Pennywise the Clown. Andy Muschietti, who directed both films in the King franchise, will executive produce the series alongside Barbara Muschietti, Fuchs, and Kane. In addition, Fuchs wrote the teleplay for the first episode based on a story he wrote with the Muschiettis, with Andy Muschietti considering directing the series opener. Warner Bros. Television serves as the studio, with the Muschiettis' Double Dream production company also producing.