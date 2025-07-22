Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Creators, Paramount Agree to 5-Year Streaming Deal: Report

Reports are South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Paramount have inked a five-year global streaming rights deal for the series.

South Park episodes will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. for the first time ever.

The agreement comes after weeks of uncertainty about where the series would end up.

Parker and Stone return to San Diego Comic-Con for a panel alongside top adult animation creators.

It's been a bumpy ride behind the scenes lately for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park ahead of its Season 27 return to Comedy Central this week. We had the premiere date moved from July 9th to July 23rd, which was followed by Parker and Stone releasing a statement that called out Paramount Global over the pace of how the merger with Skydance was proceeding, referring to it as "a shit show" that's "fucking up 'South Park.'"

On the streaming side, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) had reached the end of its exclusive licensing deal, and the animated series was removed from Paramount+ outside of the U.S. after the streamer's license to stream the series expired. As the show's streaming future remained uncertain, Parker and Stone threatened legal action against incoming Paramount president Jeff Shell, claiming that there had been interference in the ongoing streaming deals with possible streaming partners Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery to the benefit of Paramount and detriment of Parker and Stone's South Park Digital Studios.

Well, it would appear that things between the South Park creators and Paramount have gotten a whole lot rosier. The Los Angeles Times reports that a five-year deal for the global streaming rights is in place. The deal is reportedly valued at $300 million per year, for a total value of $1.5 billion, though no specifics were offered in the initial reporting. The new deal will bring episodes to Paramount+ in the U.S. for the first time, joining the streamer's existing library of exclusive animated specials. Up next? Parker and Stone's overall deal with Paramount ends at the end of 2027, six years after their $900 million deal was struck.

Parker and Stone will participate in an adult animation panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, returning to SDCC for the first time in nearly a decade. Joining the duo in Hall H for the panel on Thursday, July 24th ( a day after Season 27 debuts) at 6:45 p.m. are Beavis and Butt-Head's Mike Judge and Digman! creator Andy Samberg.

#SouthPark is back at San Diego Comic-Con! Trey Parker & Matt Stone return to Comic-Con for the first time in nearly a decade as part of Comedy Central's adult animation panel. Plus, celebrate Friday and Saturday with a free South Park fan activation in San Diego—open to… pic.twitter.com/YguPebd8uF — South Park (@SouthPark) July 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

