Space Force Grounded: Netflix Cancels Steve Carell Series

In a day that's suddenly turning into a steady stream of bad and/or disappointing news, viewers of Space Force have learned that Netflix will not bring the Greg Daniels and Steve Carell's comedy series back for a third season. The series joins the recently-canceled Raising Dion as another possible victim of the streamer's practice of canceling shows if their cost and/or critical praise isn't enough to offset the production cost (Deadline Hollywood first reported).

Space Force. (L to R) Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci, Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali, Steve Carell as General Mark Naird, Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang, Don Lake as Brad Gregory, Diana Silvers as Erin Naird, John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory in episode 201 of Space Force. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2021

Now here's a look back at the trailer for the second and now the final season of Netflix's Space Force:

Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.

Netflix's Space Force also stars John Malkovich (The New Pope), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Glass), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Tawny Newsome (Sherman's Showcase), Alex Sparrow (unREAL), Don Lake (NCIS), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family), and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House). Norm Hiscock (Parks & Recreation, People of Earth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will be joining the second season as executive producer as well as co-showrunner alongside Daniels, with returning cast member Yang also on board as a writer for this season. Series co-creator Carell executive produces, alongside Daniels and Hiscock. Joining them as executive producer are 3 Arts' Howard Klein (The Office). Paul King (Paddington) is on board to direct two episodes, including the pilot.

