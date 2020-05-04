Space Force Poster Has Steve Carell Rockin Latest in Lunar Camo

Last week, the fine folks behind Steve Carell (The Office) and Emmy Award winner Greg Daniels' Netflix comedy series Space Force made it perfectly clear that they're more than fine keeping their feet on the ground and to keep writing about the stars (points if you get that reference there) after screening the US Department of Defense's recently declassified UFO videos. Sticking with their commitment to remain earthbound and turn their focus back to the upcoming series with the release of the official poster and news that a teaser trailer will be landing our way on Tuesday.

In Space Force, decorated pilot and four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) had dreams of running the Air Force until he was tapped to lead the newly-formed sixth branch of the military: Space Force. Moving his family to a remote Colorado base, Naird and his team of scientists and "spacemen" are charged with fulfilling The White House's goal of getting (more) American boots on the moon and for the U.S. to win the race to dominate space. We're guessing that one of those ways is to rock "lunar camouflage" so that the "moon men" don't see us coming? Which is great for all that fighting we're going to do on the moon. While you let that sink in, check out the poster below.

Carell is joined by Lisa Kudrow (Friends), John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Glass), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Tawny Newsome (Sherman's Showcase), Alex Sparrow (unREAL), Don Lake (NCIS), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family), and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House). Series co-creator Carell is also set to executive produce, with Daniels serving as showrunner and executive producer. Joining them for their take on Donald Trump's Space Force initiative as executive producer is 3 Arts' Howard Klein (The Office). Paul King (Paddington) is on board to direct two episodes, including the pilot. Check out the preview scene included in the streaming service's "New on Netflix: May 2020" announcement video: