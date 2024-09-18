Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: nicolas cage, spider-man, spider-noir

Spider-Noir: 8 More Join Nicolas Cage-Starrer in Recurring Roles

Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir welcomes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, and more to the cast in recurring roles.

With the buzz continuing to build around Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir series, we've got a rather sizeable casting update to pass along. The live-action series is welcoming Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, and Amanda Schull to the cast in recurring roles. Along with Cage, the series also stars Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Saturday Night), Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes, The Banshees of Inisherin), Li Jun Li (Wu Assassins), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches).

Cage plays an aging and down-on-his-luck 1930s New York private investigator who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero. Morris's Robbie Robertson is a driven, hard-working, man who won't take no for an answer, a dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York. He takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career. Gleeson has reportedly been tapped to play the series' villain, though specific details are being kept under wraps. Li will reportedly play a singer at the premier nightclub in New York. Popoola reportedly plays a World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead. Details on Huston's character weren't released.

Series co-developers Oren Uziel & Steve Lightfoot also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal also co-developed the series and will serve as executive producers (Pascal, via Pascal Pictures) – with Harry Bradbeer executive-producing and directing the first two episodes. Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel – with a global launch from Prime Video to follow.

