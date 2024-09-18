Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: squid game, squid game 2

Squid Game Cast Tackles Your (Very Wrong) Season 2 Theories (VIDEO)

With Season 2 hitting on December 26th, Squid Game 2 stars Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-jun tackle fan theories from around the world.

When director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game 2 hits Netflix screens later this year, it will have been three years since "Player 456" won the game – yet he remains determined to find the people behind it and put an end to their vicious sport once and for all. Using his fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) starts with the most obvious of places: the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined – because to end the game, he will need to re-enter it. Earlier today, we were treated to a key art poster for Season 2 and given the heads-up that a special teaser will be dropping on Thursday – the final day of Netflix's Geeked Week.

Now, Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun (The Front Man), and Wi Ha-jun (Jun-ho) are taking a moment to go through some of your theories about what viewers can expect from the upcoming season – arriving on December 26th:

Here's a look back at the previous Squid Game 2 teaser, one that welcomes the players to the next game – especially Player 456:

Previously announced cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Nuel, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-Young, Jo Yu-Ri, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-Uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-Won, and Won Ji-An. Now, here's a look at who's set to join them:

Park Gyu-young: Well known for her role in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, she is also starring in the upcoming Netflix series Celebrity.

Jo Yu-ri: The singer and actress is known as a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One.

Kang Ae-sim: A highly respected theater and musical actress in Korea, her performance in the TV series Be Melodramatic and the Netflix series Move to Heaven left a deep impression on the audience.

Lee David: Best known for his supporting roles in director Hwang's film The Fortress, he met Lee Jung-jae through the film, Svaha: The Sixth Finger.

Lee Jin-uk: Starred in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, he is also known for his roles in various Korean dramas and films, including in one of director Hwang's biggest films, Miss Granny.

Choi Seung-hyun: The singer & actor has starred in various Korean films and TV series such as Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment.

Roh Jae-won: Making his acting debut in 2021, he is fast gaining recognition through films like Missing Yoon and Ditto.

Won Ji-an: Made an impressive debut on the first season of the Netflix series D.P.

Squid Game Season 1: Come Face-to-Face with the Front Man

In the following previously unreleased clip, viewers come face-to-face with the individual behind it all… Front Man, leader of the Masked Men & overseer of the Squid Game:

