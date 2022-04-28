Our Flag Means Death, Astrid & Lilly & More Queer Media Favorites

I know it's not Pride month yet, but there's always time in the year to be unapologetically queer, especially with what we watch on TV or online. The amount of content has luckily gone up but we've also seen fans be misled and dismissed as well…I'm looking at you Killing Eve. What I've loved seeing so far this year, the grand yet chaotic bitch that is 2022, is how much push has been made for LGBTQ+ centered shows, characters, and stories. And some of those that have been letting flags fly Coupla Goofs, Ladies & Tangents, Our Flag Means Death, Astrid & Lilly Save The World, and Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

We've got a ways to go still, nothing is close to perfect yet but I'm happy to share some of the media I've recently fallen in love with and hope you find something in the mix you all might like as well. Plenty of these have touched my heart with the representation and honest connections made. Thank you to these queer shows and more that push boundaries and make the progress we need.

Astrid & Lilly Save The World

"High school is hard enough when you're different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated."

Our Flag Means Death

"The unique new comedy is (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas."

Coupla Goofs (podcast, YouTube & Tik Tok)

"Phoebe (they/them, 25) and Morgan (she/her, 27) just existing as a young-ish, married queer couple! Trying to make a baby, playing video games, and sharing our lives with you sweet peas. Thanks so much for being here!"

Ladies & Tangents (podcast/YouTube channel)

"A community for people who hate leaving the house but also want friendship. Talking about things we find fascinating or don't understand and almost certainly getting completely sidetracked along the way with well, tangents."

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

"'Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness' is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects."