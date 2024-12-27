Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: david fincher, squid game

Squid Game Creator Confirms David Fincher Working on Spinoff Project

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk seemingly confirmed that David Fincher (Mindhunter) is developing something within the show's universe.

With the second season of director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game leaving fans with all sorts of feels and a whole lot of questions, they can take comfort in knowing that they won't have to wait nearly as long for the third and final chapter. But what about after that? Will the "Squid Game" universe be coming to an end with Season 3 in 2025? Based on reporting in late October, it looked like the franchise would be living on in a very interesting way. Reportedly, David Fincher (Fight Club, Mindhunter) is looking to develop an English-language series spinoff (not a reboot) that would be set in the same universe as the original series but take place in the U.S. With no one offering a confirmation, the reports ended up being just that – at least, until now.

Speaking with The Wrap, Hwang was asked about the franchise's future and where it could possibly go. "I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away," Hwang responded. From there, the article continued by adding, "He [Hwang] noted that David Fincher is developing an English-language version of the series (as well as the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge). "Maybe I'll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?" Hwang shared (the series creator is not currently involved directly in either project). "But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the 'Squid Game' universe."

When the series returns, it will have been three years since "Player 456" won the game – yet he remains determined to find those behind it and put an end to their vicious sport once and for all. Using his fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) starts with the most obvious of places: looking for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined. To end the game… he's going to need to re-enter the game.

