AEW Dynamite to TBS Starting January 2022; AEW Rampage Stays TNT

Between the "Grand Slam" editions of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage this week, the fast-rising professional wrestling company executed a major move behind the scenes when it comes to its weekly cable programming line-up. On Thursday, AEW announced that Dynamite would be moving to TBS beginning January 5, 2022 (staying on TNT until then on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT). As for Rampage, that will be staying on TNT in 2022 (so Miro won't have to change his title?).

AEW Dynamite is delivering its best ratings since launching in October of 2019. Its current performance has the show's strongest quarterly average ever in both total viewers and P18-49, up double-digits in audience vs. its performance a year ago. Most recently, AEW Dynamite has been the top-rated cable program on Wednesdays in P18-49 four weeks in a row. As for AEW Rampage, the show has ranked as one of the top cable programs on Friday nights since its debut on August 13. The second week of the show featuring the debut of CM Punk delivered the strongest ratings for the AEW franchise since the premiere of AEW Dynamite.

Cody Rhodes had to know that he was going to get booed going into AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite in NYC on Wednesday night. Sure, part of it may have to do with Malakai Black (who won) having a sweet entrance and a creepy-cool persona. But we think a lot of it had to do with Rhodes deciding to go for some kind of "Captain America" look (we think?) ending up looking like Antony Starr's Homelander from Amazon and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Because New Yorkers are already naturally cynical towards supes as it is? But show up looking like the leader of The Seven? Yeah, you're going to lose the crowd. And all things considered, we'll keep all of the milk jokes to ourselves (though it's not easy).

Here's a look at the tweet sent out by the show's Twitter account from earlier today, giving us the impression that Butcher (Karl Urban) will be keeping tabs on him from this point forward:

oh wow it's The American Nightmare dressed up like the American nightmare https://t.co/z7yLpwAWiR — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

