Squid Game Season 2 Teaser Invites You to Get Back in The Game

With Season 2 set for December 26th, a new teaser for Hwang Dong-hyuk's Lee Jung-jae-starring Squid Game spotlights the Recruiter's morning.

With less than three months to go until the second season of director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game hits Netflix screens, we have a new teaser to pass along for the hit streaming series. When Season 2 gets underway, it will have been three years since "Player 456" won the game – yet he remains determined to find the people behind it and put an end to their vicious sport once and for all. Using his fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined. To end the game, he's going to need to re-enter it. Speaking of that man in the sharp suit, the game's recruiter (Gong Yoo) gets the spotlight as he readies himself for his life-shattering work.

With the series set to return on December 26th, here's a look at the latest teaser for Netflix's Squid Game Season 2:

Squid Game 2: What Else We Know So Far…

Here's a look back at what has previously been released for Squid Game 2, starting off with the date announcement and followed by a teaser that welcomes the players to the next game – especially Player 456:

Previously announced cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Nuel, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-Young, Jo Yu-Ri, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-Uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-Won, and Won Ji-An. Now, here's a look at who's set to join them:

Park Gyu-young: Well known for her role in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, she is also starring in the upcoming Netflix series Celebrity.

Jo Yu-ri: The singer and actress is known as a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One.

Kang Ae-sim: A highly respected theater and musical actress in Korea, her performance in the TV series Be Melodramatic and the Netflix series Move to Heaven left a deep impression on the audience.

Lee David: Best known for his supporting roles in director Hwang's film The Fortress, he met Lee Jung-jae through the film, Svaha: The Sixth Finger.

Lee Jin-uk: Starred in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, he is also known for his roles in various Korean dramas and films, including in one of director Hwang's biggest films, Miss Granny.

Choi Seung-hyun: The singer & actor has starred in various Korean films and TV series such as Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment.

Roh Jae-won: Making his acting debut in 2021, he is fast gaining recognition through films like Missing Yoon and Ditto.

Won Ji-an: Made an impressive debut on the first season of the Netflix series D.P.

