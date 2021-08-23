Star Trek: Discovery Officially Wraps Filming on Season 4

A little more than a month ago, Sonequa Martin-Green offered an update on how things were going with Paramount+'s upcoming fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery, saying that they were getting closer to the finish line aka wrapping filming. On Monday, executive producer & writer (including "That Hope Is You, Part 2" and "Far From Home") Michelle Paradise made it official. Yup, that right- with the series set to return for its fourth run sometime before the end of the year, Paradise has taken to social media to let the fans know that filming has finally crossed that finish line.

"…and that's a wrap on S4! A huge THANK YOU to our amazing cast and crew. I can't say enough about the effort, teamwork, and heart they brought to this challenging season. We're now turning off the lights and leaving the stages in good hands. Until next time…," Paradise wrote in the caption, accompanied by a great look at an empty bridge set that gives a better sense of just how huge it is:

Here's a look at the first teaser for the fourth season- set to hit Paramount+ sometime later this year.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery | Season 4 Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJ4CkuDx5LE)

Here's a look back at the good news Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for and finally got in October 2020- that a fourth season was given a green light and production was ready to start soon (though a wee bit later than expected):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery – Series To Start Production On Season 4 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJkvk3Y4WCg)

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes looked to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after the galaxy took a hard left- as you're about to see in the official trailer for the third season, which premiered Thursday, October 15, on (the late, great) CBS All Access:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70dm3WzNuss&feature=emb_logo)

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 starred Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Michelle Yeoh guest stars as Philippa Georgiou. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

