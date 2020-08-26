Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 Airing on CBS Starting September

Star Trek fans who still haven't taken the plunge for CBS All Access to check out Star Trek: Discovery (are there still any of you out there?) are going to get a chance to try out the series for free next month. Starting Thursday, September 24, at 10 pm ET/PT, CBS will air the first season of the Sonequa Martin-Green-starring series. Along with helping the network maintain a solid fall programming schedule, the airing of the initial season is also a great way to promote the series' third-season return to the streaming service on Thursday, October 15.

The 13-episode third season of Star Trek: Discovery released an announcement video in late July that was in line with earlier key art and preview images that were released/leaked: Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) hoisting a battle-torn Federation flag on an unknown planet, a sign that the series will be doing a deep-dive into the far-flung future the crew finds themselves in (930 years into the future thanks to a wormhole, to be precise).

After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.

Joining Martin-Green when the series returns are Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou). Discovery is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. CBS Television Studios produces, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.