Star Trek: Discovery: Shazad Latif Waiting for Word on Ash Tyler Fate Shazad Latif (What's Love Got to Do With It) on if he's heard from Paramount about returning as Ash Tyler to the Star Trek universe & more.

From Paramount's announcement of the Section 31 film made official with Academy Award-winning star Michelle Yeoh returning to reprise her role as the Mirrorverse's Emperor Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery to the upcoming premiere of season two of Strange New Worlds. We have some opportunities coming up to check out Starfleet's secret intelligence organization, especially given their continued relevance in the universe following the end of Picard. To set this up, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery at the end of season two went into the 32nd century, leaving Anson Mount's Christopher Pike to pick up from that pre-The Original Series timeline narrative that Discovery started and carry it into Strange New Worlds, and among the loose ends is the head of Section 31 in Ash Tyler, played by Shazad Latif. While promoting his latest romantic comedy in Shout's What's Love Got to Do With It?, the actor responded if he heard anything from Paramount about the future of his character.

Shazad Latif on Possibly Reprising Ash Tyler for Star Trek

"Ash Tyler, not yet. I haven't heard anything yet. I'm not sure," Latif said. "I don't know if it's going to fit into the schedule yet or anything, but if the call comes along, I'll have a nice chat with all of them." Fans have been waiting a while before Yeoh's project became official, so there's probably still a ton of development underway from Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman to lay the foundation. When we last left the Emperor, she left with the Guardian of Forever in an act of self-preservation to avert fading out of existence, turning the page in the valuable friendship she formed with Michael Burnham Prime (Sonequa Martin-Green).

Given her uncertain role in the film, it's possible she could return to the pre-Kirk timeline and work with Latif's Ash Tyler, who has more than his share of issues with his past as a Voq, the Klingon sleeper agent who went through a procedure to appear human. While Ash was a real human, Voq took on his memories, and it got convoluted even by Star Trek standards during Discovery season two. Until we find out more, we just don't know where in the timeline she'll be, but at the very least, we do know that Section 31 is around operating within the shadows during Pike and company's adventures. We'll have to wait and see in the meantime when Strange New Worlds premieres on June 15th. What's Love Got to Do With It?, which also stars Lily James comes to theaters on May 5th.