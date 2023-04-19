Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Teaser, Key Art Released Set to return to Paramount+ for Season 2 on June 15th, here's a look at the official key art & teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

If you're a Star Trek fan, then this has been a pretty busy week for you. While you're waiting for the final episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard to hit your screens (and all of the "feels" that come with saying goodbye to "The Next Generation" once again), you learn that the franchise's universe is about to expand in a big way with the Michelle Yeoh-starring Star Trek: Section 31. And now, we have the streaming service and the team behind Strange New Worlds offering a reminder that they'll be back before we know it (this summer, specifically). And they did that in the best way possible (short of an official trailer, but it's way too soon for that) by not just releasing new preview key art (see below) but also an official teaser – which we have waiting for you below.

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to launch its second season on June 15th, here's a look at the official teaser that was released earlier today:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.