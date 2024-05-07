Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Mary Wiseman, paramount, star trek: discovery

Star Trek: Discovery: Wiseman on S01 Tilly Revisit, Tricorder Upgrade

Mary Wiseman on working with the upgraded 32nd-century tricorders and revisiting Tilly from the first season of Star Trek: Discovery.

It's easy to get lost in the shuffle in an ensemble such as Star Trek, but Mary Wiseman has carved a significant piece for herself as Lt. Sylvia Tilly, who's not only gone above and beyond despite crew turnover through the years on the U.S.S. Discovery, but she's also teaching a new generation of Starfleet cadets at the Academy in the 32nd century. In season five, Tilly finds herself serving on board the Discovery on a provisional basis since her former roommate-turned-captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) asked her to go on one last adventure for season five, revealed to be a race to construct the artifact to the Progenitors' creation of life. Wiseman spoke with TrekMovie.com about the series' latest 32nd-century upgrade in the retinal tricorder in the Discovery episode "Whistlespeak" and revisiting her season oneself in the episode "Face the Strange."

Star Trek: Mary Wiseman on Revisiting Tilly's Season One Past

When it came to going from the 23rd-century tech from the first two seasons and the new tech they get to work with in the 32nd century, it made no difference for Wiseman, "No, not necessarily, because you're having to pretend either way, to be honest. You're either pretending that you're reading something on the little tricorder, or you're pretending you're seeing something through your retinal scanner, or whatever," she said. "So, I feel like imagination is always part of it. And you just take the time to think, 'Okay, what am I seeing?' What is this technology doing for me? What does this information look like? And there's lots of people there who are experts on what the final image will be. So you gain clarity that way, but a tricorder doesn't really 'tricord,' so either way, you pretend."

Tricorders have been a staple scanning device since The Original Series. Wah Chang created the original design had a shoulder strap with a box-like frame with multiple compartments. When it was upgraded with The Next Generation, the size shrank considerably to a more compact and clamshell design. Like the evolution of cellular technology, tricorders have adapted to eventually feature a touchscreen. Upon revisiting season one Tilly, Wiseman had her reservations.

"Yeah, for sure. I think it made me pretty nervous in terms of what fan reaction would be. And then trying to go back and remember what she was like. I only had like two lines or something," Wiseman said. "So I was like, 'How can I achieve the effect of season 1 Tilly within this time.' What was she like? Where was she rooted? So in that way, it was kind of a fun assignment." For more including her experience filming "Whistlespeak" and what it can mean for her character for season five, you can check out the interview here. Star Trek: Discovery streams on Thursdays on Paramount+.

