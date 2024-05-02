Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: paramount, pinewood studios, star trek, star trek: discovery

Star Trek: Pinewood Toronto Studios Names Sound Stage After Franchise

Pinewood Toronto Studios renamed the sound stage where Star Trek: Discovery was filmed to "The Star Trek Stage" to honor its final season run.

Pinewood Studios has had a rich history in the entertainment industry, encompassing nearly nine decades since its original facility in London opened in 1936. Some of the industry's biggest franchises filmed in their facilities include Star Wars, James Bond, Doctor Who, and Star Trek. The Canadian-based Pinewood Toronto Studios, established in 2009, has been the home for the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery, and with its fifth and final season, the sound stage where the show was being filmed, has been renamed in the franchise's honor, now rebranded "The Star Trek Stage".

Pinewood Toronto Studios Renames Star Trek: Discovery Sound Stage to "The Star Trek Stage"

The official name change to the 18,000 sq foot stage was made during the final season's filming. The cast assembled in front of the rebranded stage are Tig Notaro (Reno), Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner), David Benjamin Tomlinson (Linus), Doug Jones (Saru), Sonequa Martin-Green (Burnham), Orville Cummings (Christopher), Ronnie Rowe (Bryce), Mary Wiseman (Tilly), Emily Coutts, Oyin Oladejo (Owosekun), David Ajala (Booker), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Anthony Rapp (Stamets). Star Trek: Discovery, filmed at Pinewood Toronto Studios since its premiere in 2017, originally used to house the Ready Room and International Federation HQ. The series also utilized the 45,900 sq foot Mega Stage and Stages 7, 9 & 12, as well as production facilities and workshops.

"Pinewood Toronto Studios has become a second home for our Star Trek family, and we're grateful that they've named a stage in honor of the franchise," Alex Kurtzman, Star Trek executive producer, said in the statement. "In addition to the amazing stage space, we've benefitted from working with the talented artists in front of the camera and behind the scenes and look forward to our partnership in Toronto on future series." "We are so delighted to have hosted 'Star Trek: Discovery' over five seasons and the recently wrapped Star Trek: Section 31 movie event and to celebrate our longstanding relationship with the franchise with our own Star Trek Stage," Sarah Farrell, General Manager of Pinewood Toronto Studios, added. "We look forward to welcoming many more productions to come." Star Trek: Discovery streams on Thursdays on Paramount+.

