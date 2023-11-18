Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: lower decks, paramount, season 5, star trek, Tawny Newsome

Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Recording Season 5; Newsome on Mariner

Tawny Newsome confirmed that the cast started recording Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 and offered insights into what's ahead for Mariner.

Far be it from anyone to begrudge the team behind Paramount+ & Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks their right to take a breather before Season 5 talk starts – especially since it's been less than a month since the fourth season wrapped. But with the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes having come to an end, there's an understandable excitement in the air as dozens of productions either get underway or get back underway. Well, you can throw the animated series into that mix, with Newsome confirming during a recent interview that the cast is back in the recording studio for the fifth season. In addition, Newsome also offered some insight into what's ahead for Mariner – including her efforts to do right by her new responsibilities within Starfleet while also maintaining her passion for making it better

"The thing I notice a lot about the Season 5 scripts, which we just got back into the room and started recording those, is that she [Mariner] has to navigate being, you know, she can't just be reckless for recklessness's sake anymore. She can't do the self-destructive thing anymore. She really has to pick her battles, and she has to find the moments where she's accepting the responsibility of her promotion but also still pushing and trying to make Starfleet better," Newsome shared during a recent interview with Collider. "So yeah, there's a much more mature approach to things, but she's still Mariner. She's still an element of chaos in all things."

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), in season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves– all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

