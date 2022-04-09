Star Trek: Picard Star Brent Spiner Discusses Soong Reveal & More

The Soongs have had a long history throughout Star Trek lore stemming from actor Brent Spiner, who not only played the android Data, his evil twin Lore, and prototype B-4 but also their human creator in Dr. Noonian Soong and his ancestors since Next Generation. The actor reprised the role of the beloved android, who originally died during the events of 2002's Nemesis, and his ancestor Dr. Alton Soong in Picard's first season. As Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) and company travel to the 21st century in season two, Spiner plays the ancestor within that time in Dr. Adam Soong, who is an epidemiologist and geneticist. The actor spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to break down the reveal of the true nature of Adam's research in the episode "Two of One". This is your obvious major spoilers warning.

"He is much more complex than he would lead us to believe," Spiner said. "Adam is in a lot of denial about who he is, which is a classic narcissist. And I think it is his DNA that made its way to the dark side of the Soong family, all the way to Lore. There is a light side to the family with Noonian. Data is the light side." The origin of Lore stems back to the first season TNG episode "Datalore" as the malevolent and psychopathic twin, who was twisted by the emotion chip given by his creator whereas the Starfleet officer Lt. Cmdr Data lacks emotion, but strives to be more human. In "Two of One", Adam's daughter Kore (Isa Briones) makes an unfortunate discovery about her father's research.

Spiner noted his contract for season two stipulated he wouldn't play Data, who was given a proper send-off in the season one finale. "Everyone agreed on it. The writers knew early on where this season was going," he said. Obviously, this could change with the remaining TNG cast reuniting for the third and final season. Season two saw fan favorites Q (John de Lancie) and Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) return. Jonathan Frakes, who's more active behind the camera than in front these days, also reprised his role as Cmdr/Capt. William Riker in season one and "will" again for season three.

"Jonathan is a fantastic director, and everyone loves working with him," Spiner explained. "He knows what he's doing, and he brings so much joy to the set. That's infectious, the cast and crew feel it. De Lancie is so focused and serious about the work, which makes it fun because there is no struggle to find common ground with someone of his caliber." "It is really rewarding for all of us," he said of his upcoming season three cast reunion. "Here we are still doing it — together, which has just been a blast."