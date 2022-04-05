Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Welcomes "Next Generation" Cast Members

If you take the fact that Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard will be wrapping up its run with its third season and combine it with today being "First Contact Day," it seems only fitting that some huge "Star Trek" news would break the internet. Fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation can look forward to a reunion next season with Stewart's ST: TNG co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner set to join the cast. And just to help set the mood? Yup, we have a very slick casting announcement video…

Now here's a look at the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 official casting video making it all official:

"I remember watching the premiere of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," said Terry Matalas, showrunner for the third season & executive producer. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire 'Star Trek: Picard' team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!" Joining Stewart for the current season are Jon De Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, and Annie Wersching. Now here's your look at the official trailer for the Paramount+ series (currently streaming):

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.