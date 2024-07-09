Posted in: Netflix, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: dan hageman, kate mulgrew, kevin hageman, netflix, Robert Beltran, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators on Kate Mulgrew's Janeway/Chakotay Wisdom

Star Trek: Prodigy showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman on how Kate Mulgrew helped guide the second-season narrative between Janeway & Chakotay.

To say that Star Trek: Prodigy has come a long way would be an understatement, given how creators and showrunners Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman already had season two in the can by the time Paramount decided to cancel the Nickelodeon and Paramount+ animated series. Everyone from the Hagemans, star Kate Mulgrew, and season two addition Robert Picardo (another Voyager alum) hyped what was supposed to come. Fans were finally able to rejoice when Netflix picked it up and released the season in its entirety. One of the biggest questions answered regarded what many hoped would be an inevitable reunion between Janeway (Mulgrew) and Chakotay (Robert Beltran) – between Voyager captain and first officer, now admiral and captain. The following contains minor spoilers.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2: Showrunners on Kate Mulgrew Guiding Janeway & Chakotay's Relationship

There's been a tease on Prodigy about whether Janeway and Chakotay would take that next step romantically beyond their mutual respect for one another. "I remember when we were discussing what to do, we were listening a lot. We were talking to Kate [Mulgrew] and Robert [Beltran]. And Kate had always just moved us when she said, 'Their relationship is beyond a love relationship. It's a Captain and a First Officer, and there's so much more intense feelings,'" Dan explained to Cinemablend. "It would cheapen it too much just to take Janeway and just make it a romance."

Season two expands the season one narrative about the Federation's issues with the Vau N'Akat as the young crew of the U.S.S. Protostar have been recruited by the Vice Admiral herself to serve as cadets on her new vessel, the U.S.S. Voyager-A, treading carefully not to disrupt the timeline that would affect the events of the previous season and in their way is The Vindicator (Jameela Jamil). Also joining the cast for season two is Wil Wheaton, reprising his Star Trek: The Next Generation role as Wesley Crusher with a greater role than his cameo in the season two finale of the live-action Picard. Prodigy, which also stars Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Jimmi Simpson, John Noble, Rylee Alazraqui, and Dee Bradley Baker, is available to stream on Netflix.

