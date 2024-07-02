Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: janeway, netflix, star trek, star trek: prodigy, star trek: voyager

Star Trek: Prodigy: Kate Mulgrew Was No Fan of Janeway/Enterprise Idea

Star Trek: Prodigy's Kevin & Dan Hageman had the idea of Adm. Janeway captaining the U.S.S. Enterprise - but Kate Mulgrew was "not thrilled."

With the second season of Emmy Award winners Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman's (Trollhunters, Ninjago) Star Trek: Prodigy now streaming on Netflix (along with the first season), the show's creators and showrunners have been making the rounds to talk up the current season and to also get the word out about where they would like to take things for a third season – SO KEEPING WATCHING, PEOPLE – AND TELL YOUR FRIENDS! Sorry… just needed to get that out there. Recently, Kevin and Dan Hageman spoke with IGN on a number of "Prodigy"-related topics – but it was this note that they shared about Kate Mulgrew (Adm. Kathryn Janeway) that really stuck with us.

With veteran "Star Trek" stars such as Mulgrew, Robert Picardo (The Doctor), and Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay) returning to their roles, Kevin explained how important it was to have the actors actively involved in their characters and storylines. "I'll just say that we're always listening to our actors because these are legacy characters. What do you think? Do you like this? And thank God, they were loving what we were doing, because we're growing them. Just like our kids, we're growing them up. Where's Janeway now? Where's Chakotay now? What's the next phase for these characters? It was so fun, and they had a blast," Kevin shared. But there was one idea that they were toying with that didn't get a thumbs-up from Mulgrew when they ran it by her. "There was a moment where we were playing with the idea that [the ship] could be the Enterprise instead. We [asked] Kate, 'What do you think if you're the new captain of the Enterprise,' and she was not thrilled," Dan revealed, laughing. "She's like, 'I'd rather it be the Voyager.'"

In Season 2, the six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay (voiced by Robert Beltran) and bring peace to Gwyn's (voiced by Ella Purnell) home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past.

The Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner), and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Joining them this season in recurring roles are Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Ronny Cox (Admiral Jellico), and Michaela Dietz (Maj'el).

Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm, Nickelodeon Animation, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, executive produces, and serves as the creative lead of the animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also currently serve as co-executive producers.

