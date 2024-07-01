Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 2, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy Writer/EP Waltke Honors, Thanks Season 2 Writers

With the second season streaming on Netflix, Star Trek: Prodigy Writer/EP Aaron J. Waltke took to social media to thank Season 2's writers.

Today's the day, folks! You're either watching, rewatching, or telling your friends to watch the 20-episode second season of Emmy Award winners Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman's (Trollhunters, Ninjago) Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix (with the first season currently streaming). Why? Because a whole lot of folks associated with the animated series would like to keep making more (like Kate Mulgrew) – and based on how fans responded to help get the series a new home, it sounds like "Prodigy" might just have the support it needs. In the midst of all of today's excitement, writer/executive producer Aaron J. Waltke took some time on social media to honor the writers who made the magic happen. "Today's the day. #StarTrekProdigy Season Two is officially released on [Netflix]," Waltke wrote. "I'm overwhelmingly proud of what we accomplished. Weaving 40 episodes in a storied franchise… with endless potential. Go watch!" From there, Waltke proceeded to spotlight Erin McNamara, Keith Sweet II, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Alex Hanson, Jennifer Muro, and Kevin & Dan Hageman in a series of tweets/xs offering personal insights.

In Season 2, the six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay (voiced by Robert Beltran) and bring peace to Gwyn's (voiced by Ella Purnell) home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past. Now, here's a look at what Waltke had to share regarding the writers' room for the second season and the quality writers comprising it:

Today's the day. #StarTrekProdigy Season Two is officially released on @Netflix. I'm overwhelmingly proud of what we accomplished. Weaving 40 episodes in a storied franchise… with endless potential. Go watch! I'd like to spotlight our remarkable Season Two writers' room. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/zJHPma1Bm4 — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) July 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

First, @E_Mac777 who returned as our staff writer. Her instincts with matters of the heart are unparalleled. She always pushed us to dig deeper and unearth hidden emotions without name. (2/7) pic.twitter.com/elnS53tOVz — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) July 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Next, @TheKeithSweet who made his staff writing debut with our show — and is the youngest writer in Star Trek history. Keith always strove to keep our stories grounded in emotional truth— no small feat in science fiction— and told them with unparalleled nuance and grace. (3/7) pic.twitter.com/DTElMm5Q0m — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) July 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Then we have @DiandraWrites, whose acumen with prose resonates with love and anguish — and only matched by her masterful embrace of genre. She wrote some of the most fun and heartbreaking scenes of this season, which speaks to her astonishing range as a storyteller. (4/7) pic.twitter.com/m3TyRwZAWI — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) July 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Also making her TV writing debut is @heyAlexHanson, our invaluable S2 writers' assistant. She was an anchor, an enthusiast and an effervescent firebrand who deftly tackled our most challenging room breaks with aplomb and diligence — and infused them with unfathomable wit. (5/7) pic.twitter.com/rO3IohKNUj — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) July 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Joining Season Two is our wonderful co-producer @jennifermuro, whose passion for Star Trek made her a champion of lore, character, and finding hidden stories in the threads of the past to weave new ones seamlessly. Her writing is an endless font of innovation and wonder. (6/7) pic.twitter.com/wQ2383ccq4 — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) July 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Finally, the @brothershageman. Their vision is the stuff of legend. Their writing always razor sharp — a triumph in equal measures action, humor and heart. Equally commendable, their willingness to create space for so many artists to explore, and become their best selves. (7/7) pic.twitter.com/20zAzAVSAR — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) July 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!