Star Trek: Prodigy Writer/EP Waltke Honors, Thanks Season 2 Writers
With the second season streaming on Netflix, Star Trek: Prodigy Writer/EP Aaron J. Waltke took to social media to thank Season 2's writers.
Today's the day, folks! You're either watching, rewatching, or telling your friends to watch the 20-episode second season of Emmy Award winners Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman's (Trollhunters, Ninjago) Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix (with the first season currently streaming). Why? Because a whole lot of folks associated with the animated series would like to keep making more (like Kate Mulgrew) – and based on how fans responded to help get the series a new home, it sounds like "Prodigy" might just have the support it needs. In the midst of all of today's excitement, writer/executive producer Aaron J. Waltke took some time on social media to honor the writers who made the magic happen. "Today's the day. #StarTrekProdigy Season Two is officially released on [Netflix]," Waltke wrote. "I'm overwhelmingly proud of what we accomplished. Weaving 40 episodes in a storied franchise… with endless potential. Go watch!" From there, Waltke proceeded to spotlight Erin McNamara, Keith Sweet II, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Alex Hanson, Jennifer Muro, and Kevin & Dan Hageman in a series of tweets/xs offering personal insights.
In Season 2, the six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay (voiced by Robert Beltran) and bring peace to Gwyn's (voiced by Ella Purnell) home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past. Now, here's a look at what Waltke had to share regarding the writers' room for the second season and the quality writers comprising it: