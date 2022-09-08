Star Trek: Prodigy S01 Part 2 Preview Finds Murf Changing, 2 Janeways

As we lurch closer to part two of season one of the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ revealed a new sneak preview of what's to come in a special sneak peek during Star Trek Day. The clip titled "Murf's Metamurfosis" shows the U.S.S. Protostar crew on the bridge with Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) inside of a cocoon while Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui) waits in anticipation, saying, "Woah! I can't wait to see our little Murf!" "And I can't wait to get out of here!" Dal R'El (Brett Gray) responds. "Pog, the proto-drive!"

Two Janeways in Star Trek: Prodigy?

As Pog (Jason Mantzoukas) sets the course, we find the Protostar in hot pursuit of a much larger ship. Holo-Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) asked incredulously, "What did you do while I was sleeping?" We see the other ship with Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew) with a full regulation Starfleet crew emerging, flanked by her first officer and science officer. "Don't let them get away," she orders. With the chase on in the slipstream, Protostar's Gwyn (Ella Purnell) brings up how the other ship is hailing them, but Dal warns if they make contact, the living construct that already has a grasp on the Protostar will infect them, too.

In part one, Rok-Tahk, Murf, Dal, Zero (Angus Imrie), Gwyn, and Jankom Pog found the abandoned Protostar and are able to operate despite none of its inhabitants being Starfleet personnel. They get assistance from a holographic version of Kathryn Janeway, who serves as their guide to ship operations. Also in pursuit of the Protostar is The Diviner (John Noble), who's discovered to be the father of Gwyn, and assisting is Drednok (Jimmi Simpson). At the end of part one, it's revealed that Janeway's former first officer Chakotay (Robert Beltran) was the original captain of the Protostar. During the series' panel, Mulgrew revealed William Campbell would reprise his Next Generation role as Thadiun Okona. Star Trek: Prodigy returns on Paramount+ on October 27th.