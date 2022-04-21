Star Trek: Prodigy – Kate Mulgrew Has High Hopes for Voyager Reunion

Star Trek: Prodigy star Kate Mulgrew might be feeling a little envious of Patrick Stewart, who managed to get his original castmates from The Next Generation to join him on his live-action series Picard for its third and final season. The actress last played the role in a live-action setting in a cameo in 2002's Nemesis, the final TNG film revealed to be promoted to the rank of admiral. In the animated Paramount+ series, Mulgrew lent her voice mostly as the holographic version of Kathryn Janeway.

Star Trek: Prodigy finds Janeway guiding a band of ragtag non-Starfleet teenage aliens operating the experimental U.S.S Protostar. Mulgrew spoke with Geek Culture on revisiting the role after 20 years and her hopes for a Voyager reunion. "It feels wonderful. Mainly because I'm directing myself towards children, which is the final frontier in terms of audience," she said. The UPN series ran from 1995 to 2001 that also introduced Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine, the former Borg drone who was a valuable member of the U.S.S Voyager and is now currently featured on Picard.

As far as baby steps go, Prodigy did reveal Robert Beltran's return to the franchise as Chakotay, Janeway's original first officer who's revealed to have been promoted to captain since the events of Voyager for the animated series. "I don't have any plans at the moment but never say never. The Star Trek world is always evolving. I love Kathryn Janeway so I think that the possibilities are pretty infinite," Mulgrew said. "I'd love to see Rob Picardo come in as The Doctor, and I'd love to see John de Lancie's Q, and (Ethan) Phillips – every member of the crew! I'd love to have them all and maybe over time, that will come to be." De Lancie is currently in Picard season two. Voyager also starred Tim Russ, Roxann Dawson, Robert Duncan McNeill, Jennifer Lien, and Garrett Wang. For more on Mulgrew talking about the cast of Prodigy that includes Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, John Noble, Bonnie Gordon, and Jimmi Simpson and how Star Trek impacted her career, you can go to Geek Culture.