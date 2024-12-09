Posted in: TV | Tagged: seth macfarlane, star trek, william shatner

Star Trek: Shatner Sees Bit Too Much Seth MacFarlane in Kirk Ornament

The Christmas season took a weird turn for William Shatner, who noticed that a Star Trek ornament resembles The Orville's Seth MacFarlane.

It's that time of year again with Christmas coming in a little more than two weeks, not that Canadian actor William Shatner celebrates since he is Jewish and has Hanukkah, instead. Something caught the eye of the legendary Star Trek actor, who played Captain James T. Kirk since Star Trek: The Original Series on NBC in 1966 was a Christmas ornament in his classic yellow uniform and donning a phaser. " Just hung the ornaments 🙌" the fan wrote on social media. Shatner thinks the ornament resembles a certain personality who created Family Guy, American Dad!, and the live-action The Orville.

William Shatner on Star Trek TOS Kirk-era Christmas Ornament

Flanked by thinking and flushed emojis, Shatner wrote, "🤔 Why does this look more like Seth McFarlane than me?😳" MacFarlane came off his third successful season of The Orville, the last episode streamed August 2022 on Hulu and continues, at least officially, to be left in limbo as Disney remains mum to its fate. Scott Grimes, who plays Lt. Gordon Malloy, has told fans that season four production will be underway, but it remains to be seen without MacFarlane and Disney making anything official.

Of course, MacFarlane's current deal with NBC Universal to develop original content, including Ted, his workload on his animated shows like Fox's Family Guy and American Dad!, and his upcoming Naked Gun remake starring Liam Neeson. The Orville is MacFarlane's love letter to the Star Trek franchise when it premiered on Fox in 2017. After season two in 2018, production was marred by several delays as it made its transition to Hulu for season three, rebranded as "New Horizons." The season finale "Future Unknown" is appropriate and ominous as it potentially serves as a series finale given the uncertainty of the show that saw the redeemed Isaac (Mark Jackson) marry Dr. Claire Finn (Penny Jerald Johnson).

With MacFarlane recruiting several faces from Star Trek's past for The Orville, including executive producers of Enterprise in Brannon Braga and David A. Good, comparisons have also been made between MacFarlane's Capt. Ed Mercer to Shatner's James Kirk. It really would be interesting if we ever see the two cross paths on any project. At the very least, with the help of makeup and AI, fans were able to see Shatner's Kirk reunite with the late Leonard Nimoy incarnation of Mr. Spock in the OTOY and Roddenberry Archive short Unification with stand-ins Sam Witwer and Lawrence Selleck to provide that physical presence. Do you think the ornament looks like Shatner, or does it look more like MacFarlane?

