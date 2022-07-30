Star Trek: SNW Season 2 Like S01 "On Steroids", Will Let Kirk Be Kirk

After coming off a successful first season, the cast & creative team behind Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds headed into this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) riding a major wave of success. And the good news didn't stop there, with the SDCC panel also revealing that the series will be crossing over with Star Trek: Lower Decks during SNW's second season. But that wasn't all that Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock), Christina Chong (La'an Noonien-Singh), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura), and Paul Wesley (Captain James T. Kirk) had to share about what's to come during the second season.

Speaking with Collider, Mount confirmed that filming on the second season had wrapped ("Yeah, we wrapped at the end of June"). And when it does, how will the season differ from the previous one? "Henry [EP Henry Alonso Myers] describes Season 2 as Season 1 on steroids. I think that's probably the most accurate way to put it," Peck shared. Chong added, "Yeah, I agree. It takes everything to another level. For example, the fantasy episode, episode eight, which came out of nowhere… that will be topped in Season 2." And what about the newest addition everyone's been talking about? Anything Wesley can share about what awaits Kirk? "I said in a previous interview that the success of Season 1 is solely on my 14 minutes of screen time in the finale," Wesley joked. "No, I'm excited because the finale of Season 1 was obviously based on 'Balance of Terror,' which was the original series episode, which was quite an intense episode. And so, I'm looking forward to Season 2 because Kirk gets to let loose a little bit, have a little more fun, and be a little… And not be alt future timeline Kirk. He gets to be young Kirk in the Original Series canon, so I'm excited to explore that," the actor added.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) has joined the second season (though previewed during the first) as James T. Kirk. Gia Sandhu (The Mysterious Benedict Society) is reprising the TOS role of T'Pring (originally played by Arlene Martel), Spock's (Peck) fiancee.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) is the score composer for the series' original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.