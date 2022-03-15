Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Taps Paul Wesley As Kirk

As excited as folks are for Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to premiere this May, they have even more reason to be excited with the already-announced second season. While it may not necessarily bode well for Captain Pike's (Mount) future, we learned this afternoon that Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) has joined the cast and will be portraying James T. Kirk. "Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence, and a welcome, key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a life-long 'Star Trek' fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role," said Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Henry Alonso Myers.

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was recently released:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.