Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Adrian Holmes Offers BTS Look

Adrian Holmes posted a behind-the-scenes look at Holmes and Anson Mount from filming on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4.

Article Summary Adrian Holmes confirms Admiral April's return with a BTS look from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4.

Director Axelle Carolyn reveals Episode 404 will be "a very special episode" of Strange New Worlds.

Season 3 of Strange New Worlds to return in 2025, continuing Capt. Pike's battle with the Gorn.

SDCC 2024 preview: Crew becomes Vulcans for a mission, challenging Kane's Pelia in Strange New Worlds.

Even while we await word on when the third season of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will hit screens, intel on the fourth season is already starting to come in. After posting an image on social media spotlighting Mount (holding a clapperboard), Peck, and Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura) to announce that production on the fourth season was underway, director Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story: Double Feature, The Haunting of Bly Manor) confirmed that they would be helming Episode 404 – one that Carolyn referred to as being "a very special episode." Now, Adrian Holmes is checking in on social media to share some behind-the-scenes looks with Mount while also confirming Admiral April's return.

"Great to be back on the USS Enterprise with my Captain, @ansonmount. Hit it!🖖🏾," Holmes wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included the image gallery:

In this previously released clip from the third season, the action picks up from where the second season left off as Capt. Pike (Mount) continues going one-on-one with the Gorn – with Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returning for Season 3 in 2025:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" crossed over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

During the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) presentation last summer, a first-look clip was released (above, along with preview images) that finds the crew forced to become Vulcans to complete a mission – but let's just say that it doesn't quite work for Kane's Pelia. In addition, we learned that Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) had been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby and that Martin Quinn's Scotty had been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

