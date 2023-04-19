Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Crossover "Flat-Out Comedy" Star Trek Icon & Director Jonathan Frakes shared some thoughts on the upcoming Strange New Worlds Season 2/Lower Decks crossover.

It's not like "Strange New Worlds' and "Lower Decks" weren't each winning over Star Trek fans in their own respective ways. But much like how the fates brought chocolate and peanut butter together – and thus, changing making as we know it – the two shows will be coming together during the former's second season. As we learned during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022, "Lower Decks" stars Jack Quaid (Boimler) and Tawny Newsome (Mariner) will be making their live-action way to the Enterprise – and now, episode director & franchise legend Jonathan Frakes has some things to share about what fans can expect.

"I [directed] one [episode] in season two. And I'm waiting for the writers to decide what they're doing before I go back and direct another one in season 3. The one in season two that I directed… is a crossover with a couple of the actors from 'Lower Decks,' which is, I gotta say, hysterical, Frakes shared during a recent interview with Screen Rant – also revealing that he believes that the crossover is planned as the season's seventh episode. And from the sounds of things, the cast brought their comedic A-games. "It's Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid. Mariner and Boimler come across into the world of [and] join the cast of 'Strange New Worlds.' And it is just… it's a flat-out comedy. It doesn't pretend to be anything that it's not… Anson [Mount] is a wonderful comedian. Rebecca [Romijn] is a wonderful comedian. Ethan's [Peck] hysterical in the show. It's a really good fit to see these two casts together."

McMahan on Star Trek: "Strange New Worlds"/"Lower Decks" Crossover

"First off, they look amazing. I was supposed to be up there [on set], but schedules didn't align," "Lower Decks" Showrruner Mike McMahan shared with The Hollywood Reporter last fall when offering an update on the "Star Trek" crossover. "They were there, and I was getting selfies of Tawny and Jack in their uniforms, hanging out with Jonathan Frakes and Ethan Peck, making fun of me that I couldn't be there. They were all up there having this friendship bloom, and I got to see that when they all came together again in San Diego at Comic-Con."

McMahan also revealed how involved he was on the story side before teasing how the "Strange New Worlds" crew may not be ready for what the "Lower Decks" team brings. "I also got to punch up the script and help make sure it felt like 'Lower Decks,' so I was getting to write lines for Spock [Ethan Peck] and Uhura [Celia Rose Gooding], and Pike [Anson Mount]," he explained. "I will say, they may have gone to strange new worlds before, but they have never had strange new characters like mine showing up on the show. It's funny, I feel like the Enterprise crew is really good at figuring out and handling aliens, but they're completely flummoxed by how to deal with human beings like I created."