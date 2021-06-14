Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Captain Rex Picks Up Key Art Honor This Week

As Lucasfilm and Disney+'s animated spinoff from "Clone Wars" canon Star Wars: The Bad Batch nears its midseason point, it's time to bestow another character profile key art poster high honor- with this week's recipient being particularly worthy. Previously, Hunter, Tech, Crosshair, Echo, Wrecker, new 'intern" Omega, freedom fighter Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino), mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Trandoshan Cid (Rhea Perlman), and ex-smugglers turned freedom fighters The Martez sisters (Brigitte Kali's Trace and Elizabeth Rodriguez's Rafa). This time around, the honor goes to the returning Captain Rex (also Dee Bradley Baker) and his game-changing work in getting the inhibitor chips removed from Clone Force 99.

For a look back at where things stood with Clone Force 99 ahead of the series premiere, check out the clip below- with Star Wars: The Bad Batch releasing Fridays on the streaming service:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the animated streaming series:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

For Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+, the series is just the next chapter in the streamer's commitment to an animated SW universe moving forward. "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series," explained Chu. "While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Dee Bradley Baker voices Clone Force 99 aka "The Bad Batch" (Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo) and Captain Rex. In addition, the series' voice cast will also include Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Stephen Stanton as Grand Moff Tarkin, and Andrew Kishino as Saw Gerrera. Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, SW: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) executive produce. Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, SW Rebels) will co-executive produce with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) producing. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer.

