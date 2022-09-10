Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Casts Avery Jr., Berman; New Key Art

The hits just keep on rolling coming out of today's D23 Expo sessions, with some new information to pass along regarding Disney+ & Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Set to premiere in 2023, the series is set during The High Republic era and will follow Younglings as they learn valuable skills needed to study the ways of the Force and become Jedi: compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. James Waugh serves as executive producer, with Elliot Bour as supervising director. In addition, Michael Olson will executive produce and serve as showrunner; Lamont Magee is on board as a consulting producer. But that was what we learned during May's "Star Wars Celebration"… what about today? Well, we have some key art introducing the young cast as well as the news that Jamaal Avery Jr. has been cast as Kai Brightstar and Emma Berman is set to play Nash Durango in the upcoming animated series.

