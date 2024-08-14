Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, star trek, Starfleet Academy

Starfleet Academy Welcomes Sandro Rosta to "Star Trek" Series' Cast

Sandro Rosta (The Harmony Test) has joined the cast of Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as a cadet.

The casting news continues on with Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's upcoming series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, with Sandro Rosta (The Harmony Test) enrolling in the streaming series as a cadet. Produced by CBS Studio and with production set to get underway later this month, the streaming series introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves – and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as the captain and chancellor, Paul Giamatti (Billions) as the season's villain; Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack), George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything), Karim Diané (One Of Us Is Lying) and Zoë Steiner (Significant Others) as cadets; and recurring guest star Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola) as an academy instructor. In addition, Tig Notaro ("Discovery"), Oded Fehr ("Discovery"), Mary Wiseman ("Discovery"), and Robert Picardo ("Voyager") have joined the series' cast. Notaro and Picardo join as series regulars, reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor. Meanwhile, Fehr and Wiseman are set as guest stars, reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners – with Kurtzman expected to direct the first two episodes – and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo, with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment – and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

