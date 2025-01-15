Posted in: Fox, NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: State Farm, super bowl

State Farm Cancels Super Bowl LIX Ad Buy, Cites LA Wildfires "Tragedy"

State Farm won't have an ad during FOX's Super Bowl LIX, with the insurance company saying it's focusing on victims of the LA wildfires.

While the NFL and FOX clearly aren't worried about being able to fill advertising spots during February's broadcast and stream of Super Bowl LIX, insurance company State Farm won't be a part of it. Earlier today, Ad Age and The Hollywood Reporter reported and confirmed that the largest property insurer in California will not be going with a Super Bowl ad this year – opting instead to keep its focus on responding to victims of the devastating windstorms and wildfires. "State Farm, its agents, and employees are all focused on helping customers impacted by the Southern California wildfires in the midst of this tragedy," a spokesperson shared in a statement. "Our focus is firmly on providing support to the people of Los Angeles. We will not be advertising during the game as originally planned."

As firefighters and first responders continue fighting the good fight, the State Farm and other insurance companies within the state have come under fire for opting not to renew some insurance policies due to the risk of wildfires. "We are proud to report that our customer contact is at 90%. We've received over 7,400 home and auto claims, and we are putting tens of millions of dollars back into customers' hands. These numbers will continue to rise as residents return and assess damage," the insurance company added, noting that it has 8M+ customers in the state.

2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

It was back in September 2024 when we first learned from Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL that Kendrick Lamar would headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9th at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Not long after, we learned who had been tapped for the official pregame performances. Acclaimed musical artist Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem – while Grammy Award-winning New Orleans musician and producer Trombone Shorty and Grammy Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle will team on "America the Beautiful, and Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The Super Bowl pregame entertainment and Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will also feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Stephanie Nogueras will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful," Otis Jones IV will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Matt Maxey will deliver the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The ASL pregame performances and the ASL Halftime show will be supported by Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date, and I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar shared in a statement when the news was first announced. Roc Nation founder Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter added, "Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show telecast is set to be produced by DPS. Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will serve as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton will direct. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor for the live performance.

"The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is a celebration of the music we love and the incredible artists who make it, all on the world's biggest stage. Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music's industry-leading Spatial Audio quality along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music," shared Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats.

Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL, added, "Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop. We're excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!