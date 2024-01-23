Posted in: CBS, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, howard stern, opinion, stephen a. smith

Stephen A. Smith On Being a "Swiftie," Wanting to Debate Donald Trump

ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith discussed Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift, joining the Swifties & debating Donald Trump with Howard Stern.

We knew we would be getting some gems coming our way when we heard that ESPN's First Take lead Stephen A. Smith was set to stop by SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday. Stephen A. Smith. Howard Stern. How could it not be audio brilliance? The duo covered a wide range of topics – and we're highlighting two to show just how all over the map the interview turned out to be. Let's think of it in terms of "Beauty & The Beast," with the "Beauty" being the conversation that Smith & Stern had about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. While making the case that Kelce is doing alright on his own and that it's not so much a matter of his dating her suddenly opening up opportunities for him that weren't already there, Smith also made a confession. After taking his daughter to a concert, Smith shares how he became a converted "Swiftie," impressed by the nine-minute ovation Swift received between two of her songs, how into the experience the entire crowd was, the diversity of her fanbase, and more. In fact, Smith even shared that he stood up for the entire three-hour-plus concert just to make his point. Okay… now onto the "Beast" part…

Would you watch a televised debate between Smith and ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump? We know we would – and Smith would love to have the opportunity. "I would love to be in a presidential debate. I'd eat him alive. I wouldn't run for the presidency, but I'd debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week! Name the time and place, and I'll show up," Smith shared with Stern – and we can feel Smith's pain. And while Smith would be more than happy to focus on the issues, he's more than ready to come at Donald Trump on a personal level, too.

"Do you know what I would do if I was on the stage with Trump and Trump tried to talk about the way that I look? Do you know how much material I would have?" Smith asked rhetorically. "Look at him. Are you kidding me? I marvel at how people have limited comebacks for him. Jeb Bush, 'low energy,'' no comeback. Marco Rubio, 'Little Marco,' no comeback." While some might consider such exchanges beneath the dignity of the office, Smith sees it as fighting fire with fire – and that it all comes down to how bad you want it. "What's it worth to you, Howard? If it's worth it to me, I'm gonna be ready. You gotta be a communicator. If you're aspiring to be the commander-in-chief, you gotta know how to communicate; you gotta know how to resonate with an audience," Smith added.

