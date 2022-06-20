Stephen Colbert: Trump Much More Dangerous Puppet Than Triumph

So if you thought CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert wasn't going to address Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, his handler Robert Smigel (Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Conan O'Brien), and members of the late-night show's team being arrested by U.S. Capitol Police last week… who have you been watching all of these years? In fact, Colbert jumped right into it at the start of Monday night's show and began by reiterating that his team hadn't done anything wrong and had spent last Wednesday & Thursday taping segments for the late-night show that included speaking with Democrats and Republicans (making it clear that they were given permission). But Colbert didn't blame the U.S. Capitol Police, understanding the situation that they were in… and Colbert was right. Think about it. After a bunch of white supremacists, whackjob conspiracy theorists, and other traitors whose only allegiance is to a failed, third-rate reality show host tried to storm the U.S. Capitol to undo an election (and apparently kill hurt a lot of cops in the process) because they're sore losers? Wouldn't you be a little "touchy" when it comes to anyone doing anything out of the norm anymore?

But he did drive home the point that as much as Trump and his gaggle of lackeys were responsible for January 6th, FOX "News" propagandists like Tucker Carlson were desperate to keep the truth from viewers by trying to equate what went on with Colbert with what went on with the January 6th terrorist attack. Because a puppet and a handful of people shooting late-night sketches are the same as thousands of Trumpers on a path of brainless destruction… right? Of course, they're not! But as the evidence against Trump mounts and some of their own folks are being named by the January 6th Committee, FOX "News" has no choice but to go all-in on the batshit crazy. Because in the end, Colbert's folks were guilty of one thing (borrowing from the late-night host): "first-degree puppetry." Now here's a look at the opening to tonight's show:

"On Wednesday, June 15, and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of 'The Late Show," said a CBS spokesperson in a statement when the news first broke. "Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members' offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police." Now here's a look at some of the preliminary posts via Triumph's Twitter account of the team in Washington DC on Thursday, June 16th:

If this Greg Jacob guy gets indicted he may be a flight risk #youseebecauseofhisenormousears pic.twitter.com/PTIgSuHGts — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) June 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

For their part, the U.S. Capital Police said in a statement that the group was confronted by police in the Longworth House Office Building at around 8:30 pm ET on Thursday night after the area was closed to visitors. "Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day," read the statement, along with confirmation from the USCP that the group was charged with unlawful entry. "This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney," the statement continued. In this clip from 2020, distinguished journalist Triumph reported from Washington, D.C. amid unprecedented restrictions that were being placed on the access that the press was getting for President Trump's impeachment trial: