Posted in: HBO, MTV, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: stephen king, taylor swift

Stephen King Lets His "Swifties" Flag Fly, Names Fav Taylor Swift Song

Stephen King let his "Swifties" flag fly, even sharing his favorite Taylor Swift song (though he might not be COMPLETELY objective)...

To say that the political momentum in the U.S. has swung towards Vice-President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz after VP Harris kicked the collective metaphorical s**t out of ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump would be a serious understatement. Clearly, that ass-beating was the final thing that singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift needed to see before posting a full endorsement of Harris/Walz 2024. While some parents out there are making their kids suffer for Swift "daring" to want to be on the right side of history by forbidding them from listening to her music (yeah – because parents telling their kids not to listen to music always works), Swift has also been taking on a whole lot more fans (as she continues boosting voter registration interest). One familiar face who's been a thorn in the side of Trump, Twitter disaster Elon Musk, and others is bestselling author Stephen King – who shared on Sunday that he was a "Swiftie" and named his favorite song (though we're not sure he was being entirely objective).

Here's a look at King proudly letting his "Swiftie" flag fly and sharing his favorite Swift song (and you can check out the lyric video for "Taylor's Version" waiting for you above):

I love Taylor Swift.

Her music makes me happy.

End of story. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Tim Walz], who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift wrote in her overall endorsement of VP Harris and Gov. Walz shortly after that one-sided debate ended – signing it, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" – a dig at Trump's VP pick Sen. JD Vance's previous disparaging comments about women who choose to not have children. Here's a look at Swift's Instagram post that went live shortly after the VP Harris/Trump debate ended – followed by the full text:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.

I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!