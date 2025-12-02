Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Finale Tix Now on Sale; Runtime Set at 2 Hrs 5 Mins

The finale of Netflix and the Duffer Brothers' Stranger Things 5 will run 2 hours and 5 minutes. Here's how to purchase tickets online NOW...

Today's the day, folks! As announced on Monday, tickets to see the season/series finale of Netflix and Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things 5 in theaters are officially on sale. "The Rightside Up" will premiere on the streaming service and in more than 500 movie theaters in the U.S. and Canada on December 31st, starting at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET, and will play through January 1, 2026. The finale's runtime has been locked in at 2 hours, 5 minutes, and you can get tickets and more info over at STFinale.com.

Here's a look at the announcement teaser that hit on Monday, giving everyone a heads-up that they can lock in their seats for the fan screenings set for December 31st/January 1st:

the plan? secure your seat TOMORROW for the fan screenings of the epic series conclusion of Stranger Things.*in US and Canada only

Here's a look back at the teaser that went out in October, announcing a theatrical release for the series finale:

Spend the Holidays in Hawkins!

Volume 1 Nov 26

Volume 2 Christmas

Volume 1 Nov 26

Volume 2 Christmas

The finale New Years Eve, in select theaters in US & Canada, and only on Netflix. More information to come!

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies": Showrunners

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." You can check out the title tease above, and a "fan edition" of a behind-the-scenes set visit below. And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season. The first volume arrives on November 26th, followed by the second volume on December 25th and the series finale on December 31st.

