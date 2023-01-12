Stranger Things 5: Finn Wolfhard on Duffer Brothers & Spinoff Theory Stranger Things 5 star Finn Wolfhard on learning the title of Episode 501 & the Duffer Brothers' reaction to his spinoff theory being right.

After checking in with what Sadie Sink (The Whale) had to share regarding the fifth & final season of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's (The Duffer Brothers) Stranger Things, we're turning our attention to Finn Wolfhard and his appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (yeah… we know… it's Jimmy Fallon… never let it be said we don't sacrifice for all of you). While promoting his first directorial effort (Hell of a Summer), Wolfhard discussed how hard it's going to hit emotionally once they get back in front of the cameras for the first time and get a sense of how things are ending. He also revealed that he hadn't learned the name of the season's first episode until the other day ("Chapter One: The Crawl," which was revealed back in November 2022). From there, Wolfhard shares with us how the moment went down on the set when Wolfhard offered his spinoff theory… one that apparently hit a bullseye with what the Duffers have planned.

Here's a look at Wolfhard checking in with Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show, with the topic turning to the streaming series beginning around the 1:55 mark:

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."