Stranger Things 5: Sadie Sink Feels Fans' Pain Over Series Ending

If you're a fan of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's (The Duffer Brothers) Stranger Things, and it's finally starting to kick in that the upcoming fifth season will also be the last? Sadie Sink feels your pain. And then imagine what it's going to be like for Sink, her co-stars, the crew, and everyone else when this long-running journey comes to an end. It's that very thing that Sink addressed during her visit with NBC's TODAY show to promote her critically-acclaimed film, The Whale. "It's going to be awful. It's going to be horrible. These kids, this entire cast and crew, this is, like — I mean, it's family. People say it all the time, but I genuinely mean it," Sink shared, speaking for millions around the world (whether she realized it in the moment or not). "And to think that we have to kind of say goodbye to that security and knowing that we won't be seeing each other for another season, it's scary and sad, but I think it's exciting to move on to the next chapter."

Here's a look at Sink's interview, with her addressing the streaming series' end beginning at the 4:15 mark. Following that, we look back at what The Duffer Bros had to say about the fifth & final season in an interview late last year:

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."