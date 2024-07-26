Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 5, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Weeks 25-27 Gallery: DJ Steve, Eddie Homage & More

Ross Duffer shared some looks at Stranger Things 5 filming during weeks 25-27 - including Joe Keery's Steve, a nod to Eddie, and more.

After taking some time to celebrate having reached the midpoint in filming the final season, it's back to the business at hand for Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5. That means Ross Duffer is back with his social media visual diary of how things are going with filming – for this go-around, we're talking Weeks 25-27 (wow). For us, the two biggest takeaways? The first image of Joe Keery (Steve) outside of WSQK looks pretty badass – as a lot of folks quickly started pointing out. As for that third image – is that "Shred Bin" a friendly homage to Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and nothing more, or… well, you know… there have been those rumblings… With that said, there are actually also some very cool looks at how the magic makes it to the screen that's definitely worth checking out.

Here's a look at Ross Duffer's "Weeks 25-27" image and gallery post from earlier today – followed by some previous insights from Ross & Matt regarding what viewers can expect from the final run:

And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season – here's a look back at the video announcing Hamilton's casting:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

