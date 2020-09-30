Stranger Things "Friends Don't Lie" Scene Has Global Implications

With October waving to us from the end of the week (and rumors that production on the fourth season will be starting up soon), now seems as good a time as any to get caught up on Netflix's Stranger Things. Everyone from cast members Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) to series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (The Duffer Bros.) have been giving fans reasons to be cautiously optimistic recently with discussions about the upcoming season and beyond (just to be clear, season 4 will not be the final season). We even had David Harbour (Hopper) "bragging" (we kid because we love) about how he knew his character was coming back (and earned bonus points for a The Lord of the Rings name-drop).

But this update isn't really about Stranger Things 4 as it's about you- the fans of the series. In the following clip, viewers from around the world recap and reflect on the famous "Friends Don't Lie" scene as part of Netflix's "We're Only One Story Away" campaign- showing how even oceans apart, special moments can turn us into next-door neighbors:

In early March, the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed that he read the first four scripts when he was asked about starting production on the fourth season: "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."