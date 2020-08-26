Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is having a rough August when it comes to his life in social media, starting earlier this month when his Twitter account was hacked by one or more individuals who posted odd and offensive tweets before the account was taken down and secured. Now, Schnapp is having to answer for a 2019 video that found its way back onto social media on Tuesday. In the clip posted by one of Schnapp's friends, the 15-year-old actor and his friends were singing along to Lil Dicky and Chris Brown's 2018 hit "Freaky Friday"- which includes the lyrics, "Wonder if I can say the N-word / Wait, can I really say the N-word? / What up, my n***a? What up, my n***a? / Big ups, my n***a, we up, my n***a / You p***y ass n***a, man, f**k y'all n***as / 'Cause I'm that n***a, n***a, n***a, n***a / I'm that n***a!"

Once the video began to gain traction on social media and #NoahSchnappIsOverParty began trending, Schnapp took to Instagram Stories to respond. circulated on social media on Tuesday, August 25, the actor took to his Instagram Stories to attempt to set the record straight. In the post below, the actor claims that he has "never used that word in my life" and that he replaced the n-word with "neighbor" (you can decide for yourselves here). Here's a look at Schnapp's post, with the full text following:

hi guys. recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word 'neighbor' over the n word. i would truly never say the n word and i'm not the type of person," he wrote. "I genuinely have never used that word in my life. using the word 'neighbor' in that song was just something my camp friends and i did. i hope you all understand i could never even think about doing that. my friends also would never post a video, or support me, if i was saying that slur without hesitation. i apologize for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one and i should of [sic] kept my mouth shut. i understand why it is found offensive and i am so sorry.