Succession Season 4 Heads to Norway for Focus on Lukas Matsson

In the ten-episode fourth season of HBO & Jesse Armstrong's award-winning Succession, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed, resulting in a power struggle unlike any the family has ever faced. And now (thanks to Variety), we're learning that part of that season will take place at Matsson's home in the Norwegian mountains. Producer Scott Ferguson (The Night Of, Brokeback Mountain) confirmed that Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun & Sarah Snook have been filming in a number of locations across western Norway, including Atlantic Ocean Road, the Romsdalen Gondola, and the luxury Juvet Landscape Hotel.

Set to delve further into the GoJo founder's world, Matsson invites the Roys for a visit. "Last season we had an important new character and a new storyline, a potential merger with Alexander Skarsgård's tech company," Ferguson explained. "We were really excited when Alexander came on board — he's a wonderful actor. And from the beginning, [Armstrong's] idea was that the tech company was going to be led by someone from a Scandinavian country. In the writer's room, around February, Jesse had an idea for an episode they wanted to be in [Matsson's] part of the world."

The fourth season cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. In late August, we learned that Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney) was set to return. Joining Domińczyk in returning recurring roles are Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce), Hope Davis (Sandi Furness), and Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce). In addition, Justin Kirk's Congressman Jeryd Mencken and Stephen Root's Future Freedom Summit Organizer Ron Petkus are also set to return. Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.