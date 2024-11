Posted in: NBC, TV, USA Network | Tagged: nbc, suits, suits: la, USA Network

Suits: L.A. Gets NBC Pilot Order; Spinoff Series Overview Released

NBC has given a pilot order for Suits: L.A., a spinoff from Aaron Korsh's Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht & Meghan Markle-starring Suits

Article Summary NBC orders pilot for Suits: L.A., a spinoff of the hit series Suits.

Victoria Mahoney attached to direct the pilot; production begins in Vancouver next month.

New series to feature Ted Black, a powerful L.A. lawyer at a career crossroads.

In an interview from August 2023, series creator Aaron Korsh shared his thoughts on a revival and spinoffs.

What a difference a few months (and a whole lot of viewers on Netflix) makes. NBC is giving a pilot order to a spinoff series from series creator Aaron Korsh's Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty & Gina Torres-starring series Suits. Reports are that Victoria Mahoney (Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, The Old Guard 2) will direct the pilot episode for Suits: L.A., with production expected to kick off in Vancouver in late March. Stemming from UCP, Korsh is set to write and executive produce alongside David Bartis & Dog Liman for Hypnotic and Gene Klein.

The new series is expected to spotlight Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. According to the logline for the series, Black's firm "is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Suits: Aaron Korsh On Spinoff Idea He's Still "Really Excited About"

"Let me say right off that there is no [Suits] reboot or anything in the works. [The] Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out, and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…" Korsh wrote at one point back in August in what would turn out to be an afternoon filled with some great behind-the-scenes perspectives on the series. Now, we're getting to hear more from Korsh regarding his feelings on continuing the series – and the one series universe spinoff idea that still has his attention: "I would do that in the second."

"First of all, it's really hard work to come up with plots for a show that you love and care about and want to be great, so I'd never put a second of thought into it without someone saying, 'We want to do this,' because it's just torture to me. (Laughs.) When fans ask me, like, 'What do you think Harvey and Mike are up to in Seattle?' I'm like,'"I don't know!' It's really hard to come up with this stuff; that's why you have a writers' room — like, that's why we're on strike, so I don't have to by myself!" Korsh shared with The Hollywood Reporter during an extensive two-part interview.

"Also, look, USA gave us 26 episodes of notice for when the show was going to end. That's a lot of notice. And when it was over, I was very satisfied with it. I managed not to be ashamed of any of the episodes we did. And so, I'd be afraid [to do it again.] It's not like I can think of a ton of shows that have been rebooted that I've watched where I was like, 'Yeah, that was great.' Usually, I'm not even interested in watching them. So, again, if someone reached out and the cast was into it, I would consider it if I could come up with something that excited me," the series creator added – though there's one Suits spinoff that would get his attention. "But if I could wave a magic wand and get another show on the air, it wouldn't be a continuation of 'Suits.' Now, I know I've mentioned the [Robert] Zane prequel idea [centered on Rachel's dad, played by Wendell Pierce]. I would do that in the second. I was really excited about that."

