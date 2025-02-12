Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits, suits: l.a., suits: la

Suits LA: Amell, McDermitt, Davis, Greenberg Offer Look at NBC Series

Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg take viewers behind the scenes of NBC's Suits LA, premiering Feb. 23rd.

As we inch closer to the premiere of NBC's sequel spinoff from Aaron Korsch's original series on February 23rd, viewers are getting a chance to learn some more of what Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels)-starring Suits LA has to offer. In the clip below, Amell is joined by Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project) offer insights into what their characters are all about – from backstories to motivations, staying true to the franchise's universe while also defining itself, and much more. In addition, we also have a look at the portrait images of the main four that were also released – all waiting for you below:

With the series set to hit NBC screens on Feb. 23rd (and the following day on Peacock), here's a look at what the cast had to share regarding what viewers can expect from Suits LA – followed by what else we know about the series so far:

Suits LA: What We Know So Far…

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an "energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed" friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Winbush's Kevin is Ted Black's (Amell) old friend and ex-partner, a former FBI agent now a private detective.

Lee's Leah is a young associate attorney at Black Lane Law who has been assigned to work with (or, as it turns out, for) entertainment attorney Erica Rollins (Davis). The series is not a direct sequel to the original Suits but will be set within the show's universe. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

Victoria Justice (50 States of Fright) and Kevin Weisman (Alias) have been tapped to guest-star. Justice's Dylan Pryor is a young movie star who's confident and ambitious – and looking to be represented by Ted. Weisman's Lester Thompson is a smart and powerful man who is used to getting his way – that is, until a murder charge forces him to have to listen to others to stay out of prison. The late John Amos (Good Times) also appeared in the series and will be honored for his contribution. Gabriel Macht will be reprising his role as super lawyer Harvey Specter from the original series for a three-episode arc.

In addition, we learned shortly before the end of the year that Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead), Matt Letscher (The Flash), Sofia Pernas (Tracker), and Carson A. Egan were set for guest-starring roles on Suits: L.A. Confident and sharp-witted, Grace's Amanda Stevens is a pro bono lawyer who rents space at Black/Lane law firm in order to have an upscale address for her own practice. Independently wealthy, Amanda takes on clients who have nowhere else to turn. Because she doesn't work for Ted, the two could potentially explore the clear sparks between them.

Letscher will play Ted's father, who is powerful but emotionally unavailable and rules through fear and intimidation. Ted's father has alienated himself from Ted because of the way he treated Ted's brother Eddie (Egan). Though Ted's Father has committed unforgivable acts, he still wants to have a relationship with Ted, even though Ted wants nothing to do with him. Pernas's Elizabeth Smith is a powerhouse attorney in the District Attorney's office. Elizabeth goes head to head with Ted in a high-profile murder trial. Smart and no-nonsense, and up to the task, Smith proves to be a formidable opponent who has more than a few tricks up her sleeve." Egan's Eddie Black, Ted's brother, is sweet, good-humored and nurturing. Ted seems to rely on Eddie's loving presence even more than Eddie relies on him.

We can also add Patton Oswalt, Brian Baumgartner, and Enrico Colantoni to the Suits LA guest star list, with each playing alt versions of themselves in the spinoff sequel series. With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!