Super Bowl LIX: SZA Set to Join Kendrick Lamar for Halftime Show

SZA is set to join Kendrick Lamar for Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL's 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9th.

With less than three weeks to go until he headlines Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL's 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9th at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Kendrick Lamar is calling in a favor – and it looks like SZA has accepted. In a clip that hit his social media earlier today, we see Lamar on a football field speaking with someone on his cell. "I've been thinking about a guest performer," Lamar shares – before SZA drenches him from behind with a cooler filled with something blue that resembles Gatorade. For the millions upon millions who will be watching from home, the halftime show is a nice preview of Lamar and SZA's 2025 Grand National Tour, set to kick off in April.

Here's a look at the promotional clip that Lamar shared on his social media earlier today:

2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: More Details

Acclaimed musical artist Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem – while Grammy Award-winning New Orleans musician and producer Trombone Shorty and Grammy Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle will team on "America the Beautiful, and Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The Super Bowl pregame entertainment and Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will also feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Stephanie Nogueras will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful," Otis Jones IV will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Matt Maxey will deliver the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The ASL pregame performances and the ASL Halftime show will be supported by Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date, and I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar shared in a statement when the news was first announced. Roc Nation founder Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter added, "Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show telecast is set to be produced by DPS. Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will serve as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton will direct. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor for the live performance.

"The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is a celebration of the music we love and the incredible artists who make it, all on the world's biggest stage. Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music's industry-leading Spatial Audio quality along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music," shared Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats.

Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL, added, "Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop. We're excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show."

