Supergirl Cast Looks Back at the Epic Run of The CW's Super Series

DC FanDome took some time to honor The CW's Supergirl as it nears the end of its Arrowverse run after six seasons. To that end, the cast gathered for a "Supergirl Farewell Tribute" that's set to air that gives fans a chance to learn their thoughts & feelings about the show and their time on it. Like Melissa Benoist revealing the painful realities that come with on-screen flying while others fondly remember how nice it felt to fly with Supergirl (less wiring, we're assuming?).

Benoist is joined by stars from across all six seasons of the show — including Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, Chris Wood, and Peta Sergeant — to take a look back at the epic run of the super series. From flying rigs to fan encounters, and Kryptonians to karaoke, share in some of the cast's funniest, favorite, and most memorable moments:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SUPERGIRL Farewell Tribute Panel | DCFanDome 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-22R-vQS2k)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).