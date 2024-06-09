Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, max, superman

Superman Cast, Producers, James Gunn Enjoy Post-Filming Downtime

Superman writer/director James Gunn shared a look at some of the cast, producers, a visiting Michael Rooker, and more enjoying some downtime.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Superman, writer/director James Gunn was confirming the two newest additions to the cast of the upcoming David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring feature film. Now, we're getting a chance to see some of the team hanging out in Macon after what Gunn shared was a long day of filming. In the image that Gunn shared on social media, we get a look at cast members Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), Chris McDonald (Ron Troupe), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), and Pruitt Taylor Vince (Jonathan Kent), producers Lars Winther and Chantal Nong, Michael Rooker (who Gunn makes clear was "just visiting while shooting in Charleston – not here to shoot, I swear"), Ava the dog, and a friend named Brittany.

"Capturing a nice moment in Macon after a long day of shooting [Superman] with (from L to R), Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), Ava (dog), Lars Winther (producer), Chris McDonald (Ron Troupe), Brittany (friend), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Michael Rooker (just visiting while shooting in Charleston – not here to shoot, I swear), Chantal Nong (producer), and Pruitt Taylor Vince (Jonathan Kent)," Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post – here's a look:

Superman: A Look Back at The Journey So Far…

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday," Gunn wrote as the caption to his post presenting the famous "S" on his Superman's costume, before confirming the change in the film's title. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Here's a look back at a screencap of Gunn's Threads post sharing a group shot of the cast (and with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the table read:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post showing off the team:

The Announcement…

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways, centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent," Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

